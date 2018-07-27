LANSING - The Michigan Supreme Court has ruled that the Ann Arbor and Clio school districts have a right to ban guns from their schools — in a closely watched case that deals a blow to gun rights advocates who had argued state law prohibits schools from enacting such policies.

Both districts had adopted policies that barred the possession of guns on school property and at school-sponsored events. They each were sued by separate gun rights groups.

State law allows anyone with a concealed pistol license to openly carry a gun in a school. But many school districts have developed policies banning guns in schools, concealed or not, saying they have the right to ensure the safety of their students.

The state law prohibits a "local unit of government" from, among other things, banning the possession of firearms. A key issue in the case was whether that applies to a school district. The Michigan Legislature, the appeals court said, defines a local unit of government as a city, village, township or county.

"The Legislature has the authority to preempt school districts from adopting policies like

the ones at issue that regulate firearms on school property; however, not only has the Legislature not done so, it has expressed its intent not to preempt such regulation," the high court ruling said.

"Because an unambiguous statute showed a legislative intent not to occupy the field of firearms regulation, the districts’ policies were not impliedly field-preempted," the court said.

