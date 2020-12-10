x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Michigan

Michigan Supreme Court won't delay effect of pandemic ruling

Justices voted 6-1 Monday against halting the precedential effect of its opinion until Oct. 30.
Credit: AP
In a photo from Jan. 17, 2020, the Michigan Hall of Justice is seen in Lansing, Mich. The Michigan Court of Appeals struck down key changes to the state's ballot drive law on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. The ruling was the second in fourth months to negate much of the law that was enacted by Republican-led Legislature and then-Gov. Rick Snyder in a contentious lame-duck session in 2018. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request to delay by 28 days the effect of its decision striking down a law she had used to keep intact sweeping orders designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

RELATED: Michigan Supreme Court strikes down governor’s virus orders

Justices voted 6-1 against halting the precedential effect of its opinion until Oct. 30. They also, as expected, reaffirmed their initial 4-3 ruling that declared a 1945 emergency powers law unconstitutional — this time in a lawsuit brought by the Republican-led Legislature.

Whitmer, a Democrat, last week reinstituted mask requirements and other restrictions through orders issued by the state health department under a different law. The Legislature and administration are negotiating legislation related to unemployment benefits and other issues in the wake of the Oct. 2 court decision. 

Related Articles

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.