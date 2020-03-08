x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Michigan

Michigan orders tests on agricultural migrant workers after outbreaks

New residents must be tested within 48 hours of their arrival.
Credit: Michigan National Guard
Michigan National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from various units conduct COVID-19 testing at the D. J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans, Marquette, Michigan, May 7, 2020. The Michigan National Guard was asked to assist in the testing employees to ensure the safety of both the members and employees in the home. As of May, 2020, more than 1000 Michigan Guard Soldiers and Airmen are actively supporting the state’s COVD-19 response at the request of state and local agencies. Response missions include food distribution, screening operations, supply and logistics management, and alternate care facility support. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker/released)

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan has ordered coronavirus testing of agricultural and migrant workers, citing 11 outbreaks at farms and food-processing plants in recent weeks. 

Under Monday's emergency order from the state Department of Health and Human Services, migrant housing camp operators must do initial baseline testing of all residents age 18 and older.

New residents must be tested within 48 hours of their arrival. Agricultural operations with more than 20 workers on site at a time must also ensure testing.

The requirement applies to meat, poultry and egg processing plants; greenhouses; and employers hiring migrant or seasonal workers who don't live on site. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.