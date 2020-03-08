Michigan orders tests on agricultural migrant workers after outbreaks

New residents must be tested within 48 hours of their arrival.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan has ordered coronavirus testing of agricultural and migrant workers, citing 11 outbreaks at farms and food-processing plants in recent weeks.

Under Monday's emergency order from the state Department of Health and Human Services, migrant housing camp operators must do initial baseline testing of all residents age 18 and older.

New residents must be tested within 48 hours of their arrival. Agricultural operations with more than 20 workers on site at a time must also ensure testing.

The requirement applies to meat, poultry and egg processing plants; greenhouses; and employers hiring migrant or seasonal workers who don't live on site.

