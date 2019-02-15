LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that food assistance benefits for March and April will be issued early in order to reduce the gap between benefits payments that was the result of the partial federal government shutdown.

Recipients of food assistance benefits can expect to receive benefits on March 3, 4 or 5. April benefits will be issued from April 3-12, and May benefits will be issued as scheduled.

MDHHS said in a statement that they made the changes to the schedule so families will not have to go more than 45 days without receiving food assistance.

The schedule was first altered when the department issued February benefits early, starting on Jan. 17 because of the government shutdown.

“We were concerned about families having to go 45 to 60 days or more without benefits as a result of the early issuance of February benefits," said Terrence Beurer, MDHHS deputy director of Field Operations Administration. "Gradually returning to the regular schedule cushions the impact of the federal government shutdown.”

People who receive food assistance can check their benefits balance by phone or online.

