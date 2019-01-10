PETOSKEY, Mich. — Michigan's ban on flavored electronic cigarettes will start after midnight after a judge said she's not ready to decide whether to stop it.

Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens heard arguments Tuesday about an injunction sought by an Upper Peninsula store owner. The attorney general's office says the hearing will continue on Oct. 8.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's ban on flavored vaping products starts Wednesday. She accuses the makers of using candy flavors and deceptive ads to hook children. Her critics say the emergency rules circumvented Michigan's typical regulatory process.

A separate but related lawsuit is pending in federal court in western Michigan. New York state has taken similar action to prohibit certain products.

President Donald Trump has proposed a federal ban on flavored e-cigarettes and vaping products.

