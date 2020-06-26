Michigan voters to decide if electronic data is legal property

Law enforcement would require a warrant to access electronic data and communication.

LANSING, Mich. — A state constitutional amendment to designate electronic communication and data as personal property has made it onto the November ballot.

If passed, the amendment would put the same protections given to “person, houses, papers and possessions” that are in the state constitution and the Fourth Amendment of the US Constitution.

Law enforcement would require a warrant to access electronic data and communication.

Michigan is not the first state to try to legislate for reasonable cause and a search warrant to obtain electronic data. Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire and more have also tried.

More to explore:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.