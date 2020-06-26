x
Skip Navigation

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

michigan

Michigan voters to decide if electronic data is legal property

Law enforcement would require a warrant to access electronic data and communication.
Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN
Voters cast their ballots for Early Voting at the Los Angeles County Registrar's Office in Norwalk, California on November 5, 2018, a day ahead the November 6 midterm elections in the United States. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. — A state constitutional amendment to designate electronic communication and data as personal property has made it onto the November ballot. 

If passed, the amendment would put the same protections given to “person, houses, papers and possessions” that are in the state constitution and the Fourth Amendment of the US Constitution. 

Law enforcement would require a warrant to access electronic data and communication.

Michigan is not the first state to try to legislate for reasonable cause and a search warrant to obtain electronic data. Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire and more have also tried. 

More to explore:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.