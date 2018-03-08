The University of Michigan vs. Michigan State University rivalry has split households and ruined relationships.

Now, it's taken over Michigan beer.

North Peak Brewing Co. is a local Michigan craft brewery that's part of the Northern United Brewing Co., along with Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales. North Peak has created two beers, Hail and Sparta, that pay homage to each school.

Last year, Tony Grant, CFO of Northern United Brewing Company, said North Peak created Hail, which is a pale ale made with ingredients including blue corn grits and yellow flaked corn.

After that, he said the company had its eye on making "something for both of us," as Grant was an offensive lineman and long snapper at Michigan State University.

"I'm not the lone Spartan, but I am in a sea of wolverines," he said of his co-workers. "We love our backgrounds and schools. It's so fun and there's just a lot of passion for these sports."

That's when they decided to create Sparta, an India pale ale that's made from hops, which are green.

The brewery doesn't actually name either school or use the schools' logos.

North Peak is also making the beers available in cans, rather than bottles, to introduce their new canning line.

"It was the perfect opportunity to have some fun, invoke some passion, the outdoors, the Up North lifestyle that North Peak embodies that really hits during tailgate season," Grant said.

The two beers will be available in six-pack cans and on draft at the end of August, just in time for college football season.

