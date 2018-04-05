FLINT, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality warned that Flint's water system has "significant deficiencies" just weeks before Gov. Rick Snyder announced an end to bottled water service payments.

A surface water treatment engineer detailed 10 unresolved issues in a March 21 letter to Flint Mayor Karen Weaver. The letter says the state environmental department doesn't have confidence in Flint's capacity for managing the water system.

Snyder announced April 6 a plan to shutter the city's bottled water distribution centers. He cited two years of testing showing home water levels below the federal action level for lead.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich of Flint called the decision "very troubling." He says Snyder's administration has struggled to rebuild trust after Flint residents were assured tainted water was safe to drink when the city temporarily switched to Flint River water in 2014.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.