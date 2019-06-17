IONIA, Mich. - The Michigan Wizard of Oz Festival will be coming to downtown Ionia.

On Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22, the festival will be held as a tribute to the 80th anniversary of the movie's release, and two days of fun are planned for every member of the family.

The movie will be shown at the Ionia Theater, and tickets will be priced just as they were 80 years ago -- 25 cents. There will also be a special presentation of facts and fiction by famed Oz historians James and Amanda Wallace.

There will be a meet and greet at the Ionia Theater at 5 p.m., and the movie begins at 5:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

Linda Curtis, director of the Ionia Downtown Development Authority, said this is the sixth year they are having the festival in downtown Ionia.

"We have a full line of official characters," Curtis said. "Every single one of the main characters in the movie, we have. They are all volunteers, the children just adore them and we have free photo opportunities throughout the entire weekend."

Curtis said there are opportunities for kids to have breakfast and lunch with some of the characters. There are also costume contests both afternoons people can participate in.

A special collection of the Wizard of Oz author L. Frank Baum's items and information will be on display during the festival.

New this year is "Author's Alley," an area designed for both local and re-known Oz-related authors that will provide insight into their writings.

"We want to make sure that every family that would like to come and learn about the history has that opportunity," Curtis said.

There will also be citywide garage sales, an arts and crafts show, a souvenir booth with Oz memorabilia and celebrity guests, including:

Mary Ellen St. Aubin - Munchkin by marriage

Authors Amanda and James Wallace

Ralph Zellem - Oz autographed photos

Karen Owens - Storyland Gifts

Author Ron Baxley, Jr.

International Oz Club representatives

For more information, visit the Michigan Wizard of Oz Festival Facebook page. You can also contact the DDA office at 616-527-1420 or email lcurtis@ci.ionia.mi.us.

