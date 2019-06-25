LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Division of HIV and STD Programs is urging Michigan residents to make HIV testing a part of their lives in support of National HIV Testing Day on June 27.

MDHHS is recognizing National HIV Testing Day through a series of events and observations conducted by community partners throughout the state.

An estimated 1.1 million people are living with HIV, according to the CDC, and that number continues to grow by about 40,000 each year. In Michigan, nearly 19,000 people are living with HIV, and 14% are not aware of their positive status.

It's estimated that 30% of new infections come from individuals who do not know they have HIV. The CDC says more than 90% of new HIV infections in the U.S. could be prevented by testing and diagnosing people who have HIV and ensuring they receive prompt, ongoing care and treatment.

“HIV testing is the essential entry point to a continuum of prevention, health care and social services that are central to managing HIV and promoting health among all people living with HIV,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “It is important for people to be aware of their status as it provides important information that can help keep them healthy.”

Medicines to treat HIV can keep people with HIV healthy for many years and greatly reduce the chance of transmitting HIV.

Resources around Michigan exist to provide free or reduced cost HIV testing and treatment. For more information, visit Michigan.gov/hivstd.

