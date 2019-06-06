LELAND, Mich. - An iconic town in Michigan is in need of your help.

Leland's Fishtown is casting a wide net and hoping a fundraiser will help to raise the money needed to repair and preserve shanty, dock and infrastructure impacted by rising water levels.

Rising water along the Leland River, as it feeds into it Lake Michigan, has caused some significant damage to the town. The Fishtown Preservation is the group behind the fundraiser, hoping that anyone with love for the town will donate to keep it afloat.

Just last week the Village Cheese Shanty and Morris Shanty flooded and the water levels are expected to continue rising.

The nonprofit has been responsible for eight historic shanties, two smokehouses and a dock along the Leland River since 2007. The Fishtown Preservation also owns two working fish tugs, the Joy and the Janice Sue.

To donate to Campaign for Fishtown, go to FishtownMI.org or call 231-256-8878.

