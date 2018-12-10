Michigan's Upper Peninsula nabbed first place in USA Today's 10 Best Destinations for Fall Foliage Readers' Choice Awards, but it might be time to head elsewhere for colorful leaves.

Readers chose the U.P. over places like Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania and Door County, Wisconsin.

"Just about the entire Upper Peninsula puts on a display of fall color that peaks during the last two weeks of September and the first week of October," the award listing reads.

Now, though, many sites in the U.P. are near peak. Vacation planner Pure Michigan warned foliage-lovers last week that they shouldn't wait much longer before visiting the eastern U.P., as the Sault Ste. Marie area was almost past its prime.

Luckily, there are other options for seasonal views: Gaylord and Hartwick Pines State Park have just started to turn, according to Pure Michigan. Meanwhile White Lake, Muskegon, Mears, Hart, and Mt. Pleasant should be near peak viewing this week, too.

The top 10:

1. Upper Peninsula, Michigan

2. Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri

3. Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania

4. Door County, Wisconsin

5. North Conway & the White Mountains, New Hampshire

6. Fayetteville & the Ozark Mountain Region, Arkansas

7. The Berkshires, Massachusetts

8. The Catskills, New York

9. Black Hills & Badlands, South Dakota

10. Taos, New Mexico

