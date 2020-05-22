Midland area to receive $1M in grants for recovery efforts

$500,000 as an outright grant to support coronavirus pandemic recovery, and another $500,000 as a matching grant to support flooding crisis recovery.

MIDLAND, Mich. — Communities in Midland County have started the slow process of cleaning up after devastating flooding that hit earlier this week, forcing 11,000 people to evacuate from their homes.

President Donald Trump signed an emergency declaration authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts in and around hard-hit Midland on Thursday, May 21.

Officials said it could be days before the full scope of the damage can be assessed, according to the Associated Press. There have been no flood-related deaths or injuries reported so far.

The United Way of Midland County and the Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation are working together to raise money for recovery efforts. The two organizations, along side corporate and community partners have already announced two grants totally $1 million for the residents of Midland County.

The Dow Foundation will provide a dollar for dollar match for the first $500,000 donated to the flooding crisis recovery.

"A global pandemic and a devastating flood have widened gaps and created new needs like never before in Midland County," United Way of Midland County Executive Director Holly Miller said. "We are in the middle of history. It's hard to know what to do. Where to go. How to help."

Miller said coronavirus and the flooding are "truly serving as the one-two punch to our wonderful community." She said the two hurdles have left, and will continue to leave, an impact for those in the ALICE -- Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed -- population, as well as those in poverty and an emerging group who are facing situational financial crisis.

For more information about the United Way and Dow Foundation's grants and how you can help, visit the United Way's website.

