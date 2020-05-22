x
Flood raises fears of pollution at Michigan toxic waste site

The Tittabawassee River flows past Dow Chemical Co.'s headquarters plant.
Credit: AP
A look at the Sanford Dam on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. After the Edenville Dam failed and the Tittabawassee River flooded surrounding areas, many residents were urged to leave their homes and to brace themselves for the possibility of the Sanford Dam to collapsing. Water flowed over the top of it through the night, but the structure is still in place. (Kaytie Boomer/The Bay City Times via AP)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — A massive flood is raising fears of setbacks in a hazardous waste cleanup along a central Michigan river.

Floodwaters overwhelmed two dams this week, chasing 11,000 people from their homes in or near Midland. 

The Tittabawassee River flows past Dow Chemical Co.'s headquarters plant, which for years produced dioxins. 

The highly toxic compounds were dumped into the river, where they became embedded in sediments and floodplains. 

Dow has been cleaning up the area since 2007 and has made considerable progress. 

The company says its projects survived a flood three years ago. But some scientists and activists fear this week's flood could sweep the toxins downstream. 

Flooding, dam breaches in Midland County

The aftermath of the Edenville dam breach in Midland County on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

