National Guard rescues books in waterlogged Midland library

MIDLAND, Mich. — The Michigan National Guard has rescued 80,000 items from the basement of a Midland library that was flooded when rain swept through the area and dams failed.

Most books and other items in the basement are going to be OK. They were placed on tables on the main floor.

Guard members had to use the stairs because the elevator was out.

Library staff over the weekend focused on removing moisture from the lower level.

The library shared videos and photos of the cleanup process. In this video, a fish was spotted in the window by the library director Miriam Andrus.

Midland Library Flood Part 1: Hello Midland Family, I have been meaning to post this for two days. We know that the Grace A. Dow Memorial Library is your Library. We have felt your love and want to keep you in the loop. Please see the attached video to see the scope of what has been happening at the library this week. Posted by Grace A. Dow Memorial Library on Friday, May 22, 2020

