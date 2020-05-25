x
Skip Navigation

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

michigan

National Guard rescues books in waterlogged Midland library

Staff member Terrie Ahlers says “there’s no way we could have done it" without the National Guard.
Credit: Grace A. Dow Memorial Library / Facebook

MIDLAND, Mich. — The Michigan National Guard has rescued 80,000 items from the basement of a Midland library that was flooded when rain swept through the area and dams failed. 

Most books and other items in the basement are going to be OK. They were placed on tables on the main floor. 

Guard members had to use the stairs because the elevator was out. 

Photos: National Guard saves books at waterlogged Midland library

1 / 5
Grace A. Dow Memorial Library / Facebook

Library staff over the weekend focused on removing moisture from the lower level. 

Staff member Terrie Ahlers says “there’s no way we could have done it" without the National Guard.  

The library shared videos and photos of the cleanup process. In this video, a fish was spotted in the window by the library director Miriam Andrus. 

Midland Library Flood

Part 1: Hello Midland Family, I have been meaning to post this for two days. We know that the Grace A. Dow Memorial Library is your Library. We have felt your love and want to keep you in the loop. Please see the attached video to see the scope of what has been happening at the library this week.

Posted by Grace A. Dow Memorial Library on Friday, May 22, 2020

13 ON YOUR SIDE contributed to this story.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

Flooding, dam breaches in Midland County

1 / 64
110th Wing
Dam break along the Tittabawassee River in Edenville, Mich. on May 20, 2020. Michigan National Guard units from Bay City, Saginaw, Port Huron, and other nearby communities have responded to a request for assistance following massive flooding in the Midland area resulting from the breach of the Edenville and Sanford Dams. The Michigan State Police (MSP) requested the units to provide assistance evacuating Midland area residents. Approximately 130 Soldiers and more than 40 specialized vehicles arrived in the area to provide assistance. The National Guard began missions Wednesday, May 20, at 4 a.m., evacuating citizens, augmenting emergency planners, and preparing logistical support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.