VP Mike Pence to visit Michigan this week

The Vice President will visit the metro Detroit area on Thursday.

Vice President Mike Pence will be making a stop in Michigan this week, according to WXYZ.

The White House announced Pence will be traveling to Sterling Heights on Thursday where he will have lunch at a restaurant owned by Detroit firefighters. The Engine House is owned by Detroit Fire Captain Greg Sisoy and former Detroit firefighter John Gusumano.

Pence will then tour the Chardam Gear Company and give a speech at Casadei Structural Steel in Sterling Heights.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE: