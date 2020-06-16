x
Skip Navigation

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

michigan

VP Mike Pence to visit Michigan this week

The Vice President will visit the metro Detroit area on Thursday.
Credit: AP
President Donald Trump listens as Vice President Mike Pence speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, April 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Vice President Mike Pence will be making a stop in Michigan this week, according to WXYZ

The White House announced Pence will be traveling to Sterling Heights on Thursday where he will have lunch at a restaurant owned by Detroit firefighters. The Engine House is owned by Detroit Fire Captain Greg Sisoy and former Detroit firefighter John Gusumano. 

Pence will then tour the Chardam Gear Company and give a speech at Casadei Structural Steel in Sterling Heights. 

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.