GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Workers in the U.S. earning minimum wage can expect a raise in 2020.
According to the Labor Law Center, more than two dozen states are set to raise their minimum wage at various points through the new year -- including Michigan.
Michigan is actually expected to raise minimum wage 20 centers, making it $9.65.
The federal minimum wage remains unchanged at $7.25. It was last raised back in 2009.
RELATED VIDEO:
MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Michigan Supreme Court declines opinion on wage, sick laws
- Brody's Be Café is helping people with disabilities start a future
- Income inequality in US at highest level in more than 50 years
- 'It's a game-changer': CEO surprises employees with $30,000 pay raises
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.