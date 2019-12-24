GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Workers in the U.S. earning minimum wage can expect a raise in 2020.

According to the Labor Law Center, more than two dozen states are set to raise their minimum wage at various points through the new year -- including Michigan.

Michigan is actually expected to raise minimum wage 20 centers, making it $9.65.

The federal minimum wage remains unchanged at $7.25. It was last raised back in 2009.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.