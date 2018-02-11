UPDATE: The Newaygo County Emergency Services say Brianna Dempsey was located Saturday afternoon. No other details about the incident were released.

HART, Mich. - Brianna Dempsey, 13, of Grant was last seen on her home on Wednesday evening, Oct. 31.

Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in finding the missing 13-year-old girl.

Dempsey is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 110 lbs. She has sandy-blonde hair and was last seen wearing gray Nike pants and a black sweatshirt with holes in it. She may also be carrying a backpack.

If you have any information about Dempsey, please contact Newaygo County Central Dispatch. Newaygo County Central Dispatch’s non-emergency telephone number is (231) 689-5288.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM