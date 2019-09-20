CALUMET, Mich. — An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a teen by the name of Kayann Dee Weber. The 14-year-old was last seen Thursday in Calumet Twp., Michigan, in the Upper Peninsula.

She is described as being 5'7", weighing 120 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing gray and pink Adidas shoes, has a teal and black backpack and she may have glasses.

She was last seen at school on Thursday. She has not been heard from since. Her parents say this has never happened before. If you have any information about where Kayann Dee Weber is, you're asked to call 911.

