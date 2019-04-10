BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in finding John Matthew Krutsch, 19, from Coldwater who was last seen on Wednesday at his family's lake house on Marble Lake.

This is near Teal Drive and Fisher Road in Branch County.

Krutsch was last seen around noon. He was on foot wearing a green t-shirt and basketball-type shorts.

The area is being searched by police, a dive recovery team and MSP canine units.

If you have any information about Krutsch, contact Michigan State Police at 269-558-0500.

