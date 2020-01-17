SANILAC COUNTY, Michigan — Michigan State Police are searching for a mother and her 3-year-old daughter from Sanilac County.

Police say 31-year-old Tara Sheldon and her toddler, Alydiauna Sophia Munn, have been missing since Sunday night.

According to police they were last heard from when Sheldon was on the phone with her grandfather and told him her someone had broken into her vehicle and she would call him back. He says she never did and none of her family or friends have heard from her since.

Police say the incident occurred at an unknown location. Investigators are currently searching for the vehicle Sheldon drives.

It is a dark blue 2006 Chrysler Pacifica with the Michigan license plate E-C-N-6-1-0-1. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office at (810) 648-2000.

