Police believe a missing teen and 2-year-old from Alcoa, Tennessee are in Kalamazoo, Michigan. They are asking for the public's help in finding them.

Serenitty A. Morse-Switzer, 17, and her 2-year-old daughter, Bianca Nicole Marie Morse were discovered missing from their foster home early Tuesday morning. They were last seen in their bedroom around 10 p.m. on Monday.

The girls' foster mother reported their disappearance. A bedroom window was found open, and two suitcases and clothing were missing.

Alcoa Police Detective Jeff Parsons said that the two may be with family in Kalamazoo.

Both girls were entered into the National Crime Information Center and they are being added to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone with information on the two girls should call Parsons at 865-243-9807. If anyone sees the teen and/or the child, local law enforcement should be notified immediately.

