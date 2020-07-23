Michigan newspaper chain will stop publishing mug shots

MLive said Thursday it will stop publishing mug shots of people.

DETROIT — A chain of eight Michigan newspapers says it will stop publishing mug shots of people charged with crimes except in extraordinary cases as it seeks to stop perpetuating negative perceptions of people, especially minorities.

John Hiner is vice president of content at MLive Media Group. Hiner says the photos imply guilt long before trial and are indefinitely attached to news stories on the internet, no matter the outcome of a criminal case.

Mug shots are jail photos of people charged with crimes.

Hiner says the “reflexive use of mug shots” does more to foster negative perceptions rather than inform readers.

MLive publishes The Grand Rapids Press as well as other Michigan newspapers. It also runs MLive.com.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.