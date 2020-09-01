VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — No one was hurt, but a mobile home in Van Buren County was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning.

According to the South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) it happened around 7:40 a.m. at a mobile home on County Road 384, near 52nd Street in Columbia Township.

When crews arrived on scene, the mobile home was engulfed in flames. The people who lived in it were able to get out safely, SHAES said.

SHAES was assisted by Columbia Township and Bangor Community firefighters. LIFE ambulance and Michigan State Police were also on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but SHAES said no one was injured in the incident.

Courtesy of SHAES

Courtesy of SHAES

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.