GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A woman who police say ran over her 9-year-old son while dropping him off at school in western Michigan has reached a plea deal in the case.

Tiffany Kosakowski pleaded guilty Tuesday to reckless driving causing serious injury. In exchange, a second-degree child abuse charge is being dismissed. The reckless driving charge is punishable by up to five years in prison, but she's likely to get a shorter sentence when she's given her punishment.

Kosakowski's third-grade son was run over Dec. 11 in the Chandler Woods Charter Academy's parking lot in the Belmont area. Authorities say the boy was hanging from the passenger side front-door handle, then lost his grip. He was hospitalized with skull fractures, bleeding on the brain and broken bones.

