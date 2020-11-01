MONROE, Mich. — The standoff with Iran pushed the United States and Iran to the brink of war. It was the highest-stakes week of President Donald Trump’s administration.

And it was felt most deeply in areas such as Michigan's Monroe County, which has buried young soldiers at a rate higher than most other places in the country.

Monroe is part of a cluster of Rust Belt communities that voted for Democrat Barack Obama then flipped to Trump in 2016.

Researchers said in a study that people in places with higher rates of military deaths voted disproportionately for Trump, and that Trump's political fate in 2020 could hinge on earning those votes again.

Monroe County tense as Trump tangles with Iran CORRECTS TO PATRICIA KITTS, NOT JUDY INGRAM; CORRECTS TO MONROE, MICH., NOT CARLTON - In this Jan. 8, 2020 photo, Patricia Kitts discusses the 2010 death of her son, Sgt. Michael Ingram Jr., in Kandahar, Afghanistan, during an interview in Monroe, Mich. “When my son passed away, everything went out of me,” she said. “I felt like why vote for somebody that keeps saying they’re going to do something and nothing ever changes?” (AP Photo/Claire Galofaro) This Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 photo shows the River Raisin flowing east through Monroe, Mich. Monroe County, population 150,000, has suffered six military casualties since 2001, putting it above the national per capita averages. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 photo, Larry Mortimer, left, helps Tim Fitzgerald load sleeping bags for the homeless at the Bedford Township Veterans Center in Temperance, Mich. Mortimer, a 36-year-old veteran of the Iraq War, did not vote in 2016. He now considers himself undecided. But this past week pushed him closer to Trump, he said, because the president made America look tough. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 photo, pedestrians cross S. Monroe St. in Monroe, Mich. Monroe County, population 150,000, has suffered six military casualties since 2001, putting it above the national per capita averages. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) This Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 photo shows Rita Adler at the Bedford Trump Train headquarters in Temperance, Mich. Adler had nightmares a week earlier because she doesn’t believe Trump has the disposition to negotiate war and peace. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 photo, Michael Ingram touches the framed uniform of his son, Sgt. Michael Ingram Jr., as he talks about the 2010 death of his son in Kandahar, Afghanistan, during an interview in Carlton, Mich. With the announcement that America was not going immediately into war on Wednesday, Ingram said, “I was proud of Trump because I thought it was going to get a lot worse. I thought it was going to be bombing all night long, and I don’t want anyone to die.” He voted for the president three years ago and suspects he will again. (AP Photo/Claire Galofaro)

More stories from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.