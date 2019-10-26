SHERIDAN, Mich. - Authorities in Montcalm County are investigating a crash that killed one man and left another severely injured Saturday morning.

According to the Michigan State Police, it happened around 5 a.m. on Condensery Road near Townhall Road in Bushnell Township.

Investigators say a 2002 Chrysler sedan was traveling east on Condensery Road before it ran off the roadway and overturned.

There were two 24-year-old men in the car, and MSP says one man was pronounced dead at the seen. A second man was taken to a Grand Rapids area hospital with severe injuries. Authorities did not specify which man was the driver or the passenger.

MSP says the accident is still under investigation.

