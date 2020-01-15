MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A family and their pets are safe after an early morning house fire left their home inhabitable.

It happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Elm Lane in Saranac. Joshua Miles told 13 ON YOUR SIDE he, his wife and three children were home sleeping when they awoke to the sound of a possible explosion.

Miles went to investigate and noticed flames on the back porch. Having taken several fire safety classes, he decided it was important to turn off the propane tanks feeding the home, in addition to dialing 911. He believes those actions likely kept things from getting worse.

The Saranac Fire Chief said once crews arrived on scene to investigate, they discovered a propane leaked sparked the fire and because Miles acted so quickly, prevented the tank from actually exploding.

The home sustained severe damage mostly to the bottom and rear. One bedroom caught fire and the most of the damage inside was caused by smoke.

Miles says the home shook so hard pictures fell off the wall and it knocked out many of the windows.

Everyone made it out of the home safely, including the animals, but the home is inhabitable. The family will temporarily stay with relatives.

The incident is still under investigation by authorities.

