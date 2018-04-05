According to the Consumers Energy outage map and the DTE outage map, more than 300,000 people lost power in Michigan on May 4. Locally, there was a large outage on the west side of Grand Rapids that affected thousands of customers Friday morning.

Most of the outages were concentrated on the east side of the state as the storm moved across Michigan.

Throughout West Michigan, there were also other outages in Holland, Byron Center and Sparta—among other areas.

There is still no estimated time of restoration for some of the outages, but crews have been assigned to several of them.

While the cause of the outages has not been determined yet, there are high wind warnings and advisories across West Michigan. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible in some areas.

Officials with the city of Grand Rapids have said that there are tree branches down all over the west side of the city.

Some West Michigan counties have been upgraded to a high wind warning. Wind gusts up to 60 mph possible #wmiwx #weather #wind pic.twitter.com/wUAGj462kn — Laura Hartman (@laurahartmanwx) May 4, 2018

