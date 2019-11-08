MARQUETTE, Mich. — In order to right a wrong, Mountain Dew made Michigan's Upper Peninsula their own limited edition bottles, which were unveiled Sunday.

Last month, the beverage brand misplaced the U.P. in a promotion that was marketing bottles to all 50 states. The "DEWnited States of America" map was not geographically correct and it labeled the U.P. as part of Wisconsin.

Yoopers were not having it.

A Twitter page for The Upper Peninsula responded and said, "Fix this, or send a free case to all my residents." To which, Mountain Dew responded, promising to make a bottle just for the U.P.

Sunday, the bottle reveal was held at Upper Peninsula Supply Co. in Marquette. Mountain Dew only made 906 bottles, to honor the U.P.'s zip code: 906.

The label features uniquely Upper Peninsula things: Mackinac Bridge, Pictured Rocks, someone snowmobiling, a man canoeing, pine trees and what appears to be Tahquamenon Falls.

The Upper Peninsula tweeted, "The Yoopers have spoken, I now have my own @MountainDew bottle."

