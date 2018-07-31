The newly crowned Mrs. Michigan, Jodi Byers, works to educate people about preventing concussions. In addition to her new role as Mrs. Michigan, she is also a spokesperson for The Brain Injury Association of Michigan.

Byers sat down with 13 ON YOUR SIDE to talk about concussion awareness just a few weeks before football season kicks into high gear.

The Brain Injury Association's Charity Western Grand Invitational fundraiser is being held on Thursday at Boulder Creek Golf Club. Tickets for the dinner and the auction are $45.

