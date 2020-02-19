MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — State troopers in Montcalm County are investigating a shooting that hospitalized a 45-year-old Belding man Tuesday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. in the area of West Colby Road and M-66. According to a press release, a man who had been camping in the area called 911 and said he'd been shot.

When troopers and emergency responders arrived on scene, the 45-year-old Belding man was shot in the head. He was taken to the Greenville United Hospital where he was treated for bullet fragments found in his head.

Investigators said his injuries were not life-threatening and he has already been released from the hospital.

This incident remains under investigation and troopers are asking anyone with information or who may have been hunting in the area, to contact the MSP Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.

