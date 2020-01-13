LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Police has suspended the contract with the company that issues the state's breathalyzer testing devices due to “performance-related issues.”

According to The Detroit News, a letter was written to police and prosecutors statewide alerting them about problems with the devices. Police said this letter was written on Jan. 10 and they are now investigating possible fraud committed by the contractors who supply the breathalyzers.

The letter did not identify the problems or how they were uncovered, but attorneys worry this could impact drunken driving cases if the breathalyzer's readings are found to be flawed.

"While the discrepancies do not directly impact or deal with the results of evidential breath tests, it is concerning that it appears as though some certification records have been falsified," MSP said in a statement.

►Read the full statement from Michigan State Police here.

In the meantime MSP will take over the contractor's duties of certifying and calibrating them. MSP said they are taking all of the company's testing instruments out of service until they can inspect and verify them.

"In the interim period, the MSP recommends that police agencies utilize blood draws rather than breath tests to establish evidence of drunk driving," the statement said.

MSP also opened a criminal investigation looking into the possible forgery of public documents. State police emphasized that the breathalyzers are typically and "extremely reliable instrument" and issued a stop order was an extreme move.

"But it is an absolutely necessary move to safeguard the integrity of the criminal justice process," MSP said.

MSP identified discrepancies in breathalyzers from the following departments and sheriff's offices:

Alpena County Sheriff’s Department

Beverly Hills Police Department

Detroit Detention Center

Montcalm County Sheriff’s Department

Niles Police Department

Pittsfield Township Police Department

Tecumseh Police Department

Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department

