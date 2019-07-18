EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 76-year-old Mississippi man was given a ticket after he hit a parked cruiser in a construction zone that was promoting construction zone safety.

According to a release from Michigan State Police, it happened just after 11 p.m. on westbound I-94 in Emmett Township.

Troopers were on duty and positioned within the work zone as part of a safety initiative to get drivers to slow down and be more cautious while moving through construction.

RELATED: Slow down and move over: Michigan is 7th in highest work zone fatal crash, deaths

The patrol car that was hit was fully marked and had all its lights on. It was parked on the shoulder of the highway near the beginning of the work zone. MSP says 76-year-old Jessie Williams from Winstonville, Mississippi, failed to merge with traffic at the start of the work zone -- which was down to one lane.

Williams struck a construction barrel, went into the work zone and hit the patrol car. No one was injured in the incident and for the most part, the damage was minimal. Williams was given a ticket at the scene.

Michigan State Police says they're using this incident as a reminder to motorists to be mindful of how fast they're driving and when they need to merge or change lanes near construction zones to avoid even worse accidents.

