A 17-year-old girl is being tested for infectious diseases after officials said she bit, scratched and spit on police officers and a tow truck driver at a the scene of a one-car crash Sunday morning.

The incident was detailed In a series of tweets from the Michigan State Police.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., state police said, troopers from the Metro South Post were dispatched to a one-car crash on I-96 and Davidson.

State police said the driver of the crashed car was a 17-year-old female with a warrant out for her arrest, but when troopers confronted her, she resisted arrest.

"She bit, scratched and spit on the responding trooper, back up officers and the tow truck driver. They are all at the hospital now," state police tweeted.

Medical professionals are now working to get the 17-year-old tested for infectious diseases, state police said, and she will be jailed after she is cleared.

