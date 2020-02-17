MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man attempting to lead a loose horse home and injured a trooper.

It happened on Sunday, Feb. 16 around 9:30 a.m., according to a press release from the MSP Mt. Pleasant Post.

Investigators say a trooper captured a horse that had been running lose in the area of 8 Mile Road near 170th Avenue in Austin Township.

The owner of the horse, 85-year-old Robert Johnston of Stanwood, was contacted and met up with the trooper to lead his horse back home.

While walking along the road, a passenger vehicle driven by a 43-year-old Mount Pleasant woman crossed the center line and struck Johnston and his horse. The vehicle also struck the trooper's vehicle.

Johnston and his horse were killed. The trooper was injured in the incident, but is expected to be OK. The driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation, anyone with information should contact the MSP Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-352-8444.

