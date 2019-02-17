REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Troopers from the MSP Lakeview Post are investigating a snowmobile accident that left one man dead.

It happened just before on Saturday, Feb. 16 around 11:59 p.m. on Mackinaw Trail Drive near Saginaw Trail in Montcalm County.

Investigators say Archie Demartin was driving north on Mackinaw Trail Drive when his lost control of the snowmobile. It overturned, ejected Demartin into a tree. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Demartin was not wearing at helmet at the time of the crash, MSP says and alcohol and drug use are unknown at this time.

The Michigan State Police were assisted by Montcalm County Rescue, Alpha 6, Montcalm County Central Dispatch, and Safety-First Towing.

