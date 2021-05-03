MSP: Infant missing and may be in danger after mother failed to surrender baby to CPS

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 5-week-old infant after an Albion mom failed to surrender the baby to CPS.

ALBION, Mich — The Michigan State Police said an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) has been issued for a 5-week-old baby that may be in danger after a mother from Albion failed to surrender the infant to Child Protective Services.

Authorities are searching for Jakayla Shibrea Atchison, 26, and her 5-week-old baby Samira Lynn Blackmon. MSP said in the EMA that Samira may be in danger.

Atchison was last seen with Blackmon Wednesday evening. MSP said Atchison may be driving a silver 2021 Toyota Camry with Ohio plates HRU5869.

If you have seen or heard from Atchison or know of her and Blackmon's whereabouts, call 911 or the Albion Department of Public Safety at 269-781-0912.

