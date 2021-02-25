MSP: Missing man found dead inside vehicle

The case is still under investigation.

MISSAUKEE COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities in Missaukee County are investigating after a man, who had been missing since earlier this month, was found dead inside his vehicle.

According to Michigan State Police, just after 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, troopers from the Houghton Lake Post were sent to South Jeffs Road near Cadillac Road in Butterfield Township on a report of a dead man inside of a vehicle.

MSP said Mount Pleasant troopers responded as well after it was determined the vehicle belonged to endangered missing person, Richard Wymer.

Wymer was identified as the man in the driver seat. MSP said he has been missing since Feb. 7.

The cause and manner of the death are not being release at this time, MSP said. More information will be release as it becomes available.

