WAYLAND, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in finding Anthony Christie, 57. He was last seen on Dec. 26.

Christie drives a 2018 charcoal gray Toyota Rav 4 with Michigan plate BTJ870.

If you have seen him or know his whereabouts, please contact the Michigan State Police Wayland Post 269-792-2213 or Allegan County Central Dispatch 269-673-3899.

