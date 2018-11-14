BIG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a woman in Newaygo County who was attacked and killed by one of her family dogs.

According to authorities, around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers were called to Sharon Lee Daniels' home in Big Prairie Township, which is northeast of Newaygo.

MSP says Daniels was unresponsive when they arrived. First responders tried to revive her, but say the 77-year-old woman died at the scene.

Investigators say Daniels had disabilities and was confined to a wheelchair. Daniels appeared to have been attacked by one of three family dogs while home alone. She was repeatedly bitten, which investigators say lead to her death. An autopsy has been ordered to further investigate.

It is unclear what led to the attack.

Authorities are describing the dog as a "pit bull" but did not provide the dog's specific breed information. All three dogs were taken by the Newaygo County Animal Control officers and remain in quarantine at the Newaygo County Animal Shelter.

