MENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Investigators with Michigan State Police have released photos of a trailer and canoe that have been missing since last month.

According to a release from the MSP Marshall Post, the trailer and canoe were stolen from property on Longnecker Road in Mendon Township on May 30.

The trailer is about 8 to 10 feet long with wood, removable sides. The canoe is green and about 12 to 14 feet long. MSP released photos of the suspect vehicle in hopes someone could provide tips.

Suspect vehicle in a trailer, canoe theft in Mendon Township last month.

Provided

Anyone with information regarding the above investigation is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

