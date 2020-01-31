GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is currently a statewide 911 phone outage, Michigan State Police said Friday morning.
According to a press release, officials were attempting a system update and there was a technical issue.
It's not yet clear when the issue will be fixed and MSP assures the public that most 911 Centers still have working non-emergency phone lines.
If you do have an emergency, MSP said you can still call the MSP Gaylord Regional Communication Center on the administrative line at 989-732-5141. MSP also recommends call your local law enforcement or county central dispatch centers.
Here's a list of central dispatch centers within the region that are also available in case of an emergency:
- Kent County: 616-336-3113
- Ottawa County: 616-994-7850
- Muskegon County: 231-722-3524
- Allegan County: 269-673-3899
- Kalamazoo County: 269-488-8911
- Ionia County: 616-527-0400
- Newaygo County: 231-689-5288
- Mason/Oceana County: 231-869-5858
- Montcalm County: 989-831-5253
