GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is currently a statewide 911 phone outage, Michigan State Police said Friday morning.

According to a press release, officials were attempting a system update and there was a technical issue.

It's not yet clear when the issue will be fixed and MSP assures the public that most 911 Centers still have working non-emergency phone lines.

If you do have an emergency, MSP said you can still call the MSP Gaylord Regional Communication Center on the administrative line at 989-732-5141. MSP also recommends call your local law enforcement or county central dispatch centers.

Here's a list of central dispatch centers within the region that are also available in case of an emergency:

Kent County: 616-336-3113

Ottawa County: 616-994-7850

Muskegon County: 231-722-3524

Allegan County: 269-673-3899

Kalamazoo County: 269-488-8911

Ionia County: 616-527-0400

Newaygo County: 231-689-5288

Mason/Oceana County: 231-869-5858

Montcalm County: 989-831-5253

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.