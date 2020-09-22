MSP issues statewide search for missing Saginaw County man with dementia

Karl Marker, 87, has been missing since Thursday, Sept. 17.

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities out of Saginaw County have issued a statewide search for a man missing since Thursday, Sept. 17.

According to Michigan State Police, just before 10 a.m. Sept. 17, troopers were called a home in Kochville Township in Saginaw County on a report of a missing person.

Karl Adam Marker, an 87-year-old male, left his home that morning around 8 a.m. He was headed to the Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw, where he frequently would go to walk for about an hour. Marker did not return home.

He was last seen driving a light tan or silver 2011 GMC Savannah van with the Michigan license plate AUY500.

According to Marker’s family he suffers from dementia.

A statewide search has been underway since Thursday morning and troopers have investigated and exhausted every investigative lead thus far. On Friday morning, a tip directed investigators to the James Township Hall, where a person matching Marker’s description was asking for directions to the mall.

The Michigan State Police has conducted ground and air searches of the surrounding area and every possible route between Marker’s home and the mall. In addition to a statewide search, this information has been posted on billboards across the state. These efforts have been unsuccessful.

Michigan State Police is hoping the public can help locate Marker. He may have traveled well outside of the Tri-City area.

Marker is an 87-year-old white male, approximately 5’7” tall and 185 pounds. He has blue eyes and grey hair.

If you have any have any information or see him or his vehicle, please contact the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555 or 911.

