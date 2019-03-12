GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the sentencing of Adam Mullin, 25, for his assault of a female colleague.

Mullin was found guilty of four assault-related charges in October before Huron County Circuit Court Judge Gerald M. Prill. He will spend one year in Huron County Jail and three years of probation. He has already served 149 days and has 216 remaining.

The charges against Mullin were the result of an investigation by the Michigan State Police. Following his conviction, MSP moved to permanently revoke his law enforcement certification and terminate his employment.

“Adam Mullin’s actions violated the very trust we put in our law enforcement officers,” said Nessel. “We are grateful to the Michigan State Police and to Huron County Circuit Judge Prill for ensuring justice is served.”

Nessel also commended Assistant Attorney General Danielle Hagaman-Clark, who successfully prosecuted Mullin, for securing his conviction.

“Domestic violence is a choice batterers make to abuse their intimate partner,” said Hagaman-Clark. “That choice stems from their desire to control and manipulate their partners at the cost of all else. In this case, Mullin made a choice to put his desire to control his partner over his oath to serve and protect the community.”

In 2018, MSP's Incident Crime Report indicated there were 48,264 domestic violence offenses reported to Michigan law enforcement.

