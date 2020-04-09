x
MSU dropping name of Ku Klux Klan member from building

Nisbet worked in education and private business and was chairman of the 1961 convention that produced Michigan’s constitution.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is moving to change the name of a campus building after learning that it’s named for a man who belonged to the Ku Klux Klan. 

Stephen Nisbet’s membership card from the 1920s was discovered at a library at Central Michigan University.

MSU's human resources building is named for Nisbet, who was a member of the school’s governing board from 1962-70

 Nisbet worked in education and private business and was chairman of the 1961 convention that produced Michigan’s constitution. He died in 1986. 

