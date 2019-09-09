EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University Police are investigating a reported sexual assault on the East Lansing campus.

According to MSU Police, the assault occurred Sunday at the south research pavilion and livestock buildings.

An alert was sent to students regarding the alert. The suspect in the case is described as a white male approximately 5-foot-11 with dark hair, a green and black plaid shirt and jeans. No information about his vehicle is available.

If you have any information, contact MSU Police at 517-355-2221.

