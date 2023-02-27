Fundraiser for MSU shooting victim raises over $275,000

"He's the light in our family, he never stops making us laugh, and he is loved by so many," the page says about Nate Statly.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A GoFundMe page has identified a fourth victim of the fatal mass shooting at Michigan State University and raised over $276,000 in four days.

The page identified Nate Statly as a victim in critical condition. It was started by his brother, Josh Statly.

Doctors say Nate will have a "long and difficult" path to recovery.

The post says Nate is a junior studying Environmental Biology and Zoology at MSU. He was chosen for an internship at the nature preserve on Mackinac Island, something he had been looking forward to.

"Nate's a hobbyist, with interests in science, skiing, fly fishing, video games, reading, and running, just to name a few," the post reads. "He's the light in our family, he never stops making us laugh, and he is loved by so many."

The shooting happened Monday, Feb. 13 in two areas of MSU's campus: A classroom in Berkey Hall and the MSU Union. Three students were killed and another five injured.

The students who lost their lives—20-year-old Brian Fraser, 19-year-old Arielle Anderson and 20-year-old Alexandria Verner—were laid to rest last week.

Four victims remain in the hospital at this time. One is in fair condition, two are in serious but stable condition, and one remains in critical condition. One student has been released from the hospital, identified as Troy Forbush.

MSU officials say donations to the Spartan Strong fund will cover hospital expenses and funeral costs of the victims.

