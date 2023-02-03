3 students killed in MSU shooting to receive posthumous degrees this spring

Interim Provost Thomas Jeitschko said the degrees will "honor their legacies and recognize their commitment to Spartan values."

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The three students killed in the shooting on Michigan State University's campus will receive posthumous degrees, according to school officials.

Deputy Spokesperson Dan Olsen confirmed that 20-year-old Alexandria Verner, 19-year-old Arielle Anderson and 20-year-old Brian Fraser will receive posthumous bachelor's degrees in their field of study.

“Alexandria, Arielle, and Brian will forever be Spartans. We’ve heard the heartfelt stories of their aspirations, their selfless dedication to their peers and communities, and their commitment to academic excellence," said Board Chair Dr. Rema Vassar. "Simply put, awarding each of them a bachelor’s degree is the least we can do to honor their families, commemorate their legacies, and commend their contributions to our Spartan community.”

Interim Provost Thomas Jeitschko said the degrees will "honor their legacies and recognize their commitment to Spartan values."

The three students were killed Monday, Feb. 13 when a gunman opened fire in two buildings on MSU's East Lansing campus. Five other students were injured. Four remain in the hospital at this time.

On Wednesday, MSU officials started taking down the memorials set up around campus for the victims. The flowers will be used as mulch for a memorial tree, and other items will be preserved in the MSU Archive MSU Museum.

Since the shooting, MSU officials have taken measures to increase campus security, including additional on-campus security cameras and keycard access to most buildings during evening hours.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.