WASHINGTON -- John Engler is scheduled to testify at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday before the same Senate subcommittee that questioned former Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon testified last month.

Under Engler's leadership, the university recently reached a $500 million dollar settlement with Nassar's accusers. However, he's also been a source for controversy.

Engler suggested in an e-mail that Nassar survivor Rachael Denhollander was likely getting kickbacks from laywers involved in the case against the school. Since then, a number of people have called for his resignation including lawmakers, two MSU trustees, and 120 Nassar survivors.

Ahead of Engler's testimony Nassar survivors will be holding a news conference in Washington, DC. They're demanding that MSU, USA Gymnastics, and the US Olympic Committee take measures to protect athletes from abuse.

